Superintendent of Police (East) S. Venkatasamy displaying the currency notes seized from the burglar in Puducherry on Thursday.— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Hailing from Kerala, he had served a jail term in Chennai

The police arrested Gopi alias Lawrence (56) on charges of burglary and seized a sum of Rs. 90,000 from him in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused, police said, had broken into shops in D. Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam, Orleanpet and Venkata Nagar in the past two months and stole a total of Rs. 7 lakh.

Gopi, who hails from Kerala, was staying in a lodge in Gorimedu. He had moved to Puducherry in July after serving a jail term in a burglary case and after being arrested under the Goondas Act in Chennai.

“The Puducherry police has registered at least five cases against him,” said Superintendent of Police (East) S. Venkatasamy.

The Periyakadai police stopped the accused, who was riding a two-wheeler at the junction of Annai Salai and 45 Feet Road at 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The police got suspicious as the accused gave contradictory statements. The personnel searched his bike and found a metal equipment used to break door locks. They immediately they took him to the police station.

During inquiry, they found that Gopi had broken into shops coming under D. Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam and Orleanpet police station limits, including a liquor storeroom under the Venkata Nagar police station limits.

The police had booked him under Section 457 and 380 of IPC and investigating the case.