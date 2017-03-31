Bullock cart owners demand permission for sand quarrying

more-in

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Puducherry State Bullock Cart Workers’ Welfare Union on Friday held a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office near Raj Nivas, demanding permission to quarry sand in Puducherry.

“There are hundreds of workers whose livelihood is dependent on sand quarrying in lakes. Poor people buy sand from the workers at nominal price to construct their houses. Police and revenue department seize the bullock carts and impose hefty fines and file criminal case against them,” alleged the protesters.

They demanded that the government streamline sand quarrying to ensure sustained revenue.