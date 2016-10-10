Miscreants hurled country-made bombs at the residence of Arivazhagan, a relative of former Minister P. Rajavelou, in Sudhana Nagar near Nainarmandapam on Saturday night.

According to the police, unknown persons hurled country bombs at the residence, damaging the windscreen of a car that was parked in the portico of the house.

At the time of the incident, Arivazhagan’s wife, his mother and son were present in the house.

No one was injured in the incident.

After the incident, a team of police led by Superintendent of Police (South) Abbul Raheem inspected the house and conducted preliminary investigation.

Bomb experts and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

On Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan inspected the house and directed the police to speed up the investigation.