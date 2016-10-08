Cites recent I-T raid on John Kumar

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has requested the Election Commission to postpone the by-election to the Nellithope Assembly seat from where Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy plans to contest.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, State president of BJP V. Swaminathan said the Commission should take note of the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department in the house and office premises of A. John Kumar, who vacated the seat for Mr. Narayanasamy. The IT department had seized valuable items from the house of the erstshile Congress legislator, the letter said.

The UT is known for vote for cash. The authorities would not be able to monitor misuse of money for votes if the by-election was going to be held during the time of Deepavali, the party said.