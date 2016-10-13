The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded fair appointments in temples under the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions (DHRI).

In a statement, local unit president of BJP V. Saminathan said the Congress had filled key posts in temples controlled by DHRI with party functionaries. Successive governments have followed the practice of filling up posts with ruling party members thereby curtailing the rights of local people in having a say in temple administration.

The government should either hold elections to fill posts or give equal opportunity to all political parties in the appointments.

The Lieutenant Governor should intervene in the issue to set things right in the functioning of DHRI, Mr. Saminathan said.