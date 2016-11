Cadre belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday courted arrest while staging a protest near the New Bus Stand to against violation of model code of conduct in the Nellithope by-poll.

The cadre gathered near the Subbaiah statue to protest violations, including the distribution of money to voters. The police arrested the protesters as the party did not get permission to stage protest.

President of the BJP’s local unit V. Saminathan was among those who courted arrest.