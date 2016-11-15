BJP cadre, led by its local unit president R.V. Saminathan, seeking votes for AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar at Kamaraj Salai in Nellithope constituency on Monday. — Photo: T.Singaravelou
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday entered the campaign trail for AIADMK candidate Om Sakthi Sekar.
Led by BJP’s local unit president R.V. Saminathan, party cadre performed a ‘puja’ at the Ellaimariamman Koil and began a door-to-door campaign in support of Mr. Sekar. The party will highlight the “failures of the Congress government” in the Union Territory, a BJP leader said.
The BJP had, on November 1 announced its decision to work in tandem with the All India N.R. Congress. However, after the announcement, the party was not seen in the electioneering. The BJP had put up a candidate in Nellithope in the Assembly polls but lost deposit.
