S.Karthikeyan, a golu doll maker in Vandipalayam, says that the demand for the dolls is increasing. “There are 75 families in Vandipalayam in Cuddalore district who make golu dolls as their family tradition. We get a lot of customers from Mysore and United States and many other places. People from the neighbouring states a come here to buy and we are sending three containers of golu dolls to the United States,” he said.

Over the years, the sale of dolls has been affected either due to floods or some reason. “This year, it is the Cauvery water dispute. Many of the regular customers from Mysuru have not turned up this year due to the dispute,” he added.