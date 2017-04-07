Bedi undemocratic, say Left parties

more-in

The Communist parties in Puducherry on Thursday announced that they will stage demonstration against the Lieutenant Governor for curtailing the functioning of a democratically elected government, terming her attitude as “undemocratic”.

While the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) demanded dismissal of Kiran Bedi from the post of Lieutenant Governor, the Communist Party of India called her an “agent of RSS” and alleged that she had been misusing her position.

CPI(M) Secretary Rajangam and Puducherry unit Secretary V. Perumal said that although the CPI(M) differed with the Congress in its ideology and practice, it could not permit the mockery of democracy or curtailing of the functioning of an elected government.

“Instead of working together with the elected government the Lieutenant Governor is causing hindrance to the government’s functioning,” they said.

K. Narayana, All India Secretary, CPI, at a press meet, said the BJP government was using the governors and Lieutenant Governors as a tool to control the governments run by Opposition parties. “The BJP government is misusing the governor’s office mercilessly using them to control the States where its rivals are in power. It has failed miserably in economic aspects, curbing the rising prices, and solving unemployment. When it failed to address the real issues, it is diverting (attention) towards Hindutva,” he added.

He said they would hold a demonstration in front of the L-G office on April 11.