Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday advocated a ‘shore festival’ in February to provide a fillip to beach tourism in the city.

The festival could be a celebration of water sports, beach games and a walkathon along the coastline, Ms. Bedi said while taking stock of the boating facilities at Chunnambar, one of the popular tourist hangouts.

The Lt. Governor has been carrying out site inspections of proposed beach development projects at the newly-christened ‘Pondy Marina’ beach at Dubrayapet and the Veerampattinam beach as part of efforts to draw up a comprehensive plan to develop beach tourism.

Apart from issuing directions to keep the Chunnambar backwaters clean and free of pollution, the Lt. Governor instructed officers concerned to initiate immediate steps to ensure that drain/sewer water is not let into the back waters. She suggested that the sandy beaches may be cleaned up using machines on a regular basis.

B.R. Babu, Tourism Secretary, who along with R. Mounissamy, Director of Tourism and J Chandrasekar, Pondicherry Municipal Commissioner and other officers accompanied the Lt. Governor, briefed Ms. Bedi on the promotional activities proposed at the Paradise beach.

However, Ms. Bedi advocated detailed consultation with experts in beach development as a first step towards evolving a comprehensive development and management plan for the Paradise Beach

A committee to oversee the development and maintenance of beaches was also recommended.