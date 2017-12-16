Bedi asks for report on land grab complaints

more-in

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday directed the police to update history sheets of criminals as per police rules after investigating a complaint of a family that it was dispossessed of its property at Thattanchavady by neighbourhood gangsters.

Ms. Bedi has asked the police to record the names of “all associates, whoever they be, in the history sheets of these rowdies as per the police rules.”

The Lt. Governor was following up on a complaint by Vijayalakshmi and Rathinavel at an Open House in the Raj Nivas stating that their plots at Thattanchvady had been grabbed by anti-social elements, they pleaded for retrieval of the property. The complainants said that several others in the same layout had been dispossessed of their plots, including constructed houses in certain cases. “Tragic to see how rampant rowdyism with political patronage is prevailing in Puducherry and people are living under constant threat,” Ms. Bedi said.

The Lt. Governor expressed anguish at the failure of the administration to restore the property to the complainants who remained dispossessed for about 10 years. The complainants stated that they had been submitting representations since 2008, but their property was yet to be restored to them.

“An enquiry has been ordered to identify the police and civil administration officers who received complaints all these years but failed to take action (against the offenders) as it is widely believed that they enjoy political patronage,” Ms. Bedi said.

FIR registered

Rajiv Ranjan, SSP (L&O), told the Lt. Governor that based on the complaint given by the legal owners of the property, an FIR had been registered and action was in progress to restore the property.

Rachana Singh, Superintendent of Police (North), and Devansh Yadav, IAS probationer, have been asked to submit a report on the action taken by the police and civic authorities over the past 10 years by December 22, citing reasons for delay in delivery of justice.

The Lt. Governor informed the legal owners of building to occupy and those holding vacant plots to start the construction with PPA approval.