Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, October 4, 2016
October 4, 2016

Banned tobacco products seized

Police officers display seized tobacco products.
Turning on the heat:Police officers display seized tobacco products. —file photo

Continuing with their crackdown on banned tobacco products, the police arrested as many as 28 persons across Puducherry over the last few days and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs.5.5 lakh from them.

A police officer said that though the government had banned the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutka and pan masala and any other chewable tobacco products in the Union Territory since 2013 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, many shops were still selling them.

Following information, the Station House Officers and Circle Inspectors conducted surprise raids at various places especially near the educational institutions. As many as 27 cases were registered across the city since September 28. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

The police had intensified raids and arrested three wholesale dealers of banned tobacco products during July. As many as 55 cases were registered and banned tobacco products worth Rs.10 lakh were seized.

Cases were booked against them under Section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA) and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violation of the notification issued by the Government.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan has requested traders not to indulge in the sale of cigarettes or any tobacco products to minor children and in an area within a radius of 100 yards of educational institutions. The traders should discontinue the practice of selling banned tobacco items as per the notification issued by the government, he said.

Police conducted raids following information that many shops were selling banned products

Doll-making workshop organised for children as part of the Navarathri handicraft festival »