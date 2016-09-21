Those affiliated to INTUC, DMK, AIADMK to abstain

A section of autorickshaw drivers’ unions has decided to go ahead with the proposed strike on Wednesday after talks between the government and unions failed.

While major unions such as Centre of India Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress and union affiliated to the N. R Congress have decided to go ahead with the strike call, Indian National Trade Union Congress, DMK and AIADMK-led unions have decided not to participate after the government promised to consider the demands including setting up of a welfare board.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday evening held talks with union representatives and appealed to the unions to withdraw the strike.

The Chief Minister has promised to consider all genuine demands put forth by various unions representing autorickshaw drivers. The government had already agreed to constitute a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers. The assurance was given on the floor of the Assembly, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The government was exploring ways to implement the demand of unions to provide subsidy for buying meters, he said.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munntera Kazhagam has urged the government to streamline the functioning of autorickshaw drivers in the town. The drivers are charging hefty amount from commuters. The transport department should ensure that all autorickshaws are fitted with meters, party leader A. Anbazhagan said in a release.