The police on Saturday arrested an auto driver on charges of allegedly assaulting and robbing a senior citizen from West Bengal. Police said Tushar Panchanan (81), a retired teacher had boarded an auto near the old prison on Jawaharlal Nehru Street on Wednesday evening to reach the Ashram dining hall.

The auto driver Vimal Raj who promised to drop Mr. Panchanan at his destination, took him to a secluded location near the Thengaithittu fishing harbour. He assaulted and robbed Mr. Panchanan of his cell phone and other goods worth Rs.2,000. He fled the scene after dumping Mr. Panchanan. Mr. Panchanan, with the help of local residents, lodged a complaint with the Mudaliarpet police. The police arrested Vimal Raj on on Saturday and seized his auto rickshaw. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.