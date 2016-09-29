Aurovillian passes away

Aurovillian Major General Krishna Tewari (Retired) passed away in his house at Auromodèle, surrounded by his family and friends, at the age of 94.

According to a press note from Auroville, Krishna, a highly decorated officer, had joined the British Indian Army in early 1942. After India’s independence, he continued to serve in the Indian army.

One among the small group of old-timers in the universal township, he had received blessings of Auroville founder Mirra Alfassa, averred to as The Mother, in 1972, and shortly afterwards, he and his wife Kamla participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Matrimandir.

“It was of great significance for Auroville to have a high-ranking Indian military officer in its midst and Krishna’s active presence during the resulting Supreme Court case was crucially significant and helped the positive outcome for Auroville,” the press note said.

Krishna had been involved in the war with Pakistan as well as the war against China and became the highest-ranking Indian officer to be taken prisoner by the Chinese when he was Lt. Colonel and Commander Signals of the headquarters Eastern Command., 4th (Red Eagle) Infantry Division, which had been assigned the operational responsibility for the defense of India’s borders in Sikkim.

In Auroville, Krishna was part of various task forces and committees. He was instrumental in starting the Entry Service and took care of streamlining the paperwork for visitors and the visa work for Aurovilians with the Regional Registration Officer in Pondicherry. He also proposed and persisted with the project to to start the Auroville Archives.