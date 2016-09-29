Cities » Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:44 IST

Aurovillian passes away

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Aurovillian Major General Krishna Tewari (Retired) passed away in his house at Auromodèle, surrounded by his family and friends, at the age of 94.

According to a press note from Auroville, Krishna, a highly decorated officer, had joined the British Indian Army in early 1942. After India’s independence, he continued to serve in the Indian army.

One among the small group of old-timers in the universal township, he had received blessings of Auroville founder Mirra Alfassa, averred to as The Mother, in 1972, and shortly afterwards, he and his wife Kamla participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Matrimandir.

“It was of great significance for Auroville to have a high-ranking Indian military officer in its midst and Krishna’s active presence during the resulting Supreme Court case was crucially significant and helped the positive outcome for Auroville,” the press note said.

Krishna had been involved in the war with Pakistan as well as the war against China and became the highest-ranking Indian officer to be taken prisoner by the Chinese when he was Lt. Colonel and Commander Signals of the headquarters Eastern Command., 4th (Red Eagle) Infantry Division, which had been assigned the operational responsibility for the defense of India’s borders in Sikkim.

In Auroville, Krishna was part of various task forces and committees. He was instrumental in starting the Entry Service and took care of streamlining the paperwork for visitors and the visa work for Aurovilians with the Regional Registration Officer in Pondicherry. He also proposed and persisted with the project to to start the Auroville Archives.

More In: Puducherry
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Full coverage: Assembly elections 2016

Tamil Nadu

Sasikumar murder case transferred to CBCID

Release video of CM to scotch rumours, says Ramadoss

112 country-made bombs seized from Kooththenkuzhi

With trucks stranded, losses pile up for T.N. industries

Untiring ‘election king’ once again jumps into poll fray

On World Heart Day, an appeal for change

Patients, residents lay siege to Chinnalapatti GH

1,312 file nomination papers

Fire in two wagons of good train

Chennai

In fishing villages, flood fears swell

How to find hi-tech hostels with a homely feel

Porsche car crash: Second accused moves HC for bail

Trials begin for plan to ease rush at airport’s vehicle entry points

Seeding of Aadhaar: 25% of LPG consumers in State may lose subsidy

Slums fall off development map

A new handheld device to detect melamine in milk

Madurai

International cargo operations sans cold storage to be sought

Will DMK give tickets to Alagiri’s supporters to contest local body polls?

PIL on safety, security of hostels disposed of

1,545 candidates have so far filed nominations

Denied of tuition, student ends life

Women advocates file PIL plea based on The Hindu report

High Court confirms conviction of man for uxoricide

HC frowns on allowing prisoners to keep children with them

HC dismisses writ petition

House burgled

Coimbatore

Sasikumar murder case transferred to CBCID

Five of family killed in accident at Gomangalam

Doctor consumes acid, dies

More announcements, less implementations

Death sentence for mason in Coimbatore

Tiruchirapalli

808 booths to be set up in Tiruchi

Police to probe more murders

1,298 file papers in Tiruchi district

DMK releases list; Congress unhappy

BJP members held for bid to stage protest

Special trains for puja holidays

IT counters to receive declarations

International cargo movement likely to improve

Air Carnival to start operations from Oct.30

Supporters of different parties wait outside a counting centre in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: S.S. Kumar
The Congress, which emerged as the single largest party, won 15 seats and its ally, the DMK two, to ensure a comfortable majority in the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly. AIADMK, which contested the elections on its own, won four seats.

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Puducherry

Tight vigil:The two-day joint coastal security exercise is being held to assess the preparedness of the Puducherry police in the event of a terror attack.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

‘Sagar Kavach’ coastal security exercise begins

The two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach, to assess the preparedness of the Puducherry police in the event of a terror atta... »