Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has condemned the attack on Tamils by fringe elements in Karnataka.

“We will not tolerate the attacks on Tamils and their property. Karnataka should take immediate steps to rein in those indulging in violence and also honour the Supreme Court directive to release Cauvery water,” he told a press conference held here on Tuesday to mark his 100 days in office.

Terming the attacks as “against the spirit of federalism,” he said it was the responsibility of the Karnataka government to ensure the security of Tamils residing in the State. Mr. Narayanasamy said he would personally take up the issue with his Karnataka counterpart.

Narayanasamy says he would personally take up the issue with his Karnataka counterpart