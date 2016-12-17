Spotlight on nuances of forensic medicine

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurating seminar on ‘Medico - Juridique 2016’ organised by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Kadhirkamam, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From the importance of performing a proper post-mortem to the dos and don’ts of medico-legal documentation, experts from all over India discussed the nuances of forensic medicine at a seminar hosted by the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Saturday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated “First Medico-Juridique”, the continuing medical education programme on “Insights on Current Medico-Legal Issues”.

N.S.J. Jayabal, Kathirkamam MLA; Manoj Parida, Chief Secretary; B.R. Babu, Health Secretary; K.V. Raman, Director of Health and Family Welfare; V. Govindaraj, Director, IGMC&RI; and Fremingston Marak, Head of the Department, were present.

Rajeev Ranjan, SSP (Law and Order), Puducherry, spoke on “Medico-Legal Cases-A Police Perspective, Post-Mortem-When and Why”.

R. Selvakumar, Head of Forensic Medicine, Kilpauk Medical College, spoke on “Negative autopsy and obsolete practices in forensic medicine”.

B. Cheran, legal adviser to the Indian Medical Association, Chennai, provided a lawyer’s perspective on recent trends in litigations against doctors, the various court judgments and proposed a set of precautions that the medical fraternity needed to take to avoid legal trouble.

Kusu Kumar Saha, Additional Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, explained preparation of medico-legal reports which had a crucial role in administering of justice while Dr. Rama Mohan Sepuri from Government SV Medical College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, discussed unethical practices and legal consequences.

V. Sithannan, former police officer, said it was vital for doctors to be aware of the basic laws and relevant Acts as he dwelt on the crossroads of medicine and law while R. Shridar, private secretary to the Lt. Governor, spoke.