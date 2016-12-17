NHRC issues notice to government on custodial violence

more-in

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday disposed of nine cases related to rights violation and issued show-cause notice to the territorial administration in a particular case.

At its sitting held at the Chief Secretariat here, the NHRC took up 17 cases related to rights violation. Of these, nine were disposed of after considering submissions made by the complainants and the authorities concerned.

In a particular case, the commission issued a show-cause notice to the government under section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act , 1993. In another seven cases, the commission had sought reports from the authorities concerned.

D. Murugesan, NHRC member, told presspersons here that the case in which the commission issued show-cause notice related to alleged custodial violence.

The sitting provided an opportunity to people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities to present their grievances about violation of human rights. A majority of the grievances pertained to cases not being registered, land allotment, and issuance of patta and community certificates.

To a question, Mr. Murugesan said the government had complied with a majority of the directives issued by the panel in the past. However, certain directives of the commission were not binding on the government and there had been demands to empower the commission with more powers, he said.

The NHRC wanted to make human rights a part of the school syllabus.

At the sitting, the commission held a meeting with government officials and non-governmental organisations. Mr. Murugesan said the NGOs shared their concerns, particularly with regard to issues affecting the people with disabilities, bonded labourers, child labour, structural discrimination, and allegations of excesses by authorities.

Chaired by NHRC Chairperson H.L. Dattu, the meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the commission Satya Narayan Mohanty, member S.C. Sinha and Chief Secretary Manoj Parida.

Correction

This story has been corrected for an error in the heading.