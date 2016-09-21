Keeping track: Presently, the bonded labourers are provided with a financial assistance of Rs.20,000

To start with, the Directorate of Information Technology has started the process of digitisation of records of released bonded labourers.

In an initiative said to be the first-of-its-kind, the Directorate of Information Technology in Puducherry is developing an application to track the status of released bonded labourers and ensure their sustained rehabilitation.

A similar application used by the Gujarat government for a different service is now being customised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) according to the needs of the Directorate.

The administration takes care of their rehabilitation to ensure that they do not fall back into work. However, the present system is not fool proof and the authorities are not able to track and monitor their current status.

“The Directorate, in association with the Departments of Revenue and Labour, will be collating and integrating information on the released families. The information will be constantly monitored by officials at the sub-divisional and district level,” D. Manikandan, Secretary to Information Technology, told The Hindu .

The sub-divisional vigilance committees will monitor the current status of the families and the information will be updated on the application on a real time basis every week.

The Directorate has also planned to train them on the basics of IT and link them with various training programmes and bank loans to ensure sustained rehabilitation of the workers. The Directorate has also planned to link the application with the website of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to update details and receive real-time feedback.