Anti-social detained under Goondas Act

Notorious anti-social ‘Mondhai’ Shankar, who has several cases pending against him, has been detained under the Puducherry Prevention of Anti-Socials Activities Act known as the Goondas Act on Monday.

Police said Shankar, 40, hailing from Kumaragurupallam is lodged in the Central Prison at Kalapet in connection with a murder case.

Based on the recommendations from the Grand Bazaar police, the District Collector ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.

Subsequently, the orders were served on him in the Kalapet Central Prison.

Jun 13, 2017

