Members of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding jobs for the unemployed youths in Puducherry.

They symbolically collected garbage near Subbaih Statue before marching on the road shouting slogans against the government.

Antony, State Secretary, AIYF said that there were nearly 2.45 lakh youths registered in employment exchanged and another 50,000 graduates are suffering without any jobs.

A rampant issue

He added that the government should immediately address the rampant unemployment problem in the Union Territory.

“The government should reopen the public sector units like AFP, Swadeshi and Bharathi Mills. Many youngsters take to criminal activities due to lack of employment opportunities here,” said Mr.Antony.

Saravanan, who is working in a chicken stall after completing BA in Sociology, said that he has been looking for a job for the last five years.

“Unable to find a job based on my qualification, I started working in a chicken stall,” he said.

Mr.Antony stated that the government should reserve at least 60 per cent of the jobs in the private industries in Puducherry.

“Though there is a bylaw reserving 60 percent of the jobs to the Puducherrians, that industries fail to abide by it. The government is not ensuring that these rules are followed,” he said.

