The All India NR Congress, as principal opposition party in the Legislative Assembly, has failed to keep up with the customary practice of participating in the budget discussion.

After the AINRC staged a boycott of the budget presentation by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on August 29, the party legislators avoided attending the budget session, even skipping question and answer session, a legislative arm provided to MLAs to raise issues of public importance.

By avoiding the session, the party has also given a go by to the age old custom of Opposition leader making a round up on the budget discussion before the Chief Minister wraps up the debate. With the absence of main opposition, AIADMK had almost adorned the role and it was the party legislative head A. Anbazhagan who spoke before the Chief Minister.

DMK member R. Siva said by skipping the Assembly proceedings the principal opposition party has failed to fulfil their constitutional responsibility. While participating in the debate, Mr. Siva said for a healthy functioning of the house, the Opposition should actively participate in the debate.

Mr. Narayanasamy, while winding up the debate too expressed a similar opinion and urged AINRC to attend the session.

Sources in AINRC said the party took the decision to skip the proceedings as there was no point in attending the session after staging a boycott to protest the presentation of budget by “a Chief Minister who had occupied the post through backdoor.”

Opposition leader N. Rangasamy while talking to reporters outside the Assembly on the budget day had said, “If the workers were retrenched citing “backdoor” entry, then Mr. Narayanasamy has no right to present the budget as he had occupied the CM’s post through “backdoor.”

He had said it would have been appropriate for Mr. Narayanasamy to contest the elections before occupying the post.

However, a section of party legislators had expressed their displeasure about the decision to stay away from the question and answer session.