The AINRC and AIADMK on Monday boycotted the budget presented by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. As the House assembled to present the budget, the AINRC and AIADMK members raised a number of issues. While AINRC members led by former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy raised placards protesting retrenchment of workers appointed during their tenure, the AIADMK led by party legislative leader A. Anbazhagan protested the alleged leak of budget before it was presented. The opposition members raised slogans, before boycotting the day’s proceedings.

Mr. Rangasamy said if the workers were retrenched citing “backdoor” entry, then Mr. Narayanasamy has no right to present the budget as he had occupied the CM’s post through “backdoor.”