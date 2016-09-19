EC urged to wait till probe into tax evasion by ex-MLA is completed

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the Election Commission not to hold the by-election to the Nellithope constituency till the Income Tax Department completes probe into alleged tax evasion by A. John Kumar, who resigned the seat to make way for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to contest in the by-election.

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan told presspersons here on Sunday that the I-T department had seized cash and several incriminating documents showing huge amount of tax evasion. Since Mr. Narayanasamy assumed the Chief Minister’s office without getting elected, there had been pressure on several elected representatives to vacate the seat to enable him to contest the by-election. The resignation of Mr. Kumar last week had led to speculation that he vacated the seat after getting financial favours, the AIADMK leader said.

The raids on the house and office of Mr. Kumar had given credence to the speculation, he said and added that the Election Commission should take note of the latest development.

The by-election should not be held till the department completes the probe, he added. “The public is entitled to know why the raid was conducted.

Business deals

“Mr. Kumar used to make routine visits to South Africa in connection with diamond business. There have been complaints about him not paying tax for his cable television business. A detailed probe should be conducted into his business deals,” he said.