The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravide Munnetra Kazhagam has flayed the Congress government for making false claims about achievements during 100 days in office.

Talking to reporters here, AIADMK leader A. Anbazhagan said the government’s 100 days in office was “disappointing,” as it could not fulfill any of the promises made in the manifesto.

The Congress party had promised to provide jobs to at least one person from a family, distribute 30 kg of free rice to households and get Statehood for the Union Territory.

The government had taken a contrarty stand on the Statehood issue and was able to provide 20 kg of rice, said Mr. Anbazhagan.