AFT Mills to be revived

The Puducherry government has set in motion the process of rehabilitation of the century old Anglo French Textiles (AFT) mill and two other textile mills.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Manoj Parida and senior government officials had discussed various options for rehabilitation of the mill and to put it back on track.

Credit rating agency ICRA, which was commissioned by the government to conduct a rapid financial study of the techno-economic status of the Corporation three months ago and to look into its rehabilitation had submitted its proposal to the government.

Chief Secretary Manoj Parida told The Hindu that ICRA had made a detailed presentation at the meeting and submitted four options for revival and rehabilitation of the mill. He said: “The government is seized of the matter and is keen to bring a solution. The meeting discussed the best options to utilise the AFT Mill, the Bharathi and Swadeshi mills. The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet and a decision will be taken soon,” he said.

The ICRA report includes options to mobilise funds for settlement of accumulated liabilities besides revival and restructuring of the units in AFT under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The century old AFT Mill had remained closed since 2015 following mounting losses, rapid erosion of networth of the company, and prevailing labour unrest because of non-payment of statutory dues to employees. The company had been facing financial crisis, short of cash even to meet its day-to-day operations.

A top government official pointed out that while Madras High Court had allowed the sale of land to meet the mill’s commitment for payment of gratuity to the workers, the Union Home Ministry had been keeping quiet without giving its clearance. As against a total strength of 4,000 employees, the manpower had now been reduced to mere 700 workers.

Sources said the cost of production in AFT had increased manifold and was now six times higher than the production in actual competing industries. Most machineries in the AFT Mill are outdated and the newest machine was 20 years old. Most buildings situated in ‘A’ unit had been declared unsafe by the Inspector of Factories for employees to work. Although the government decided to sell the timber and other material in the dilapidated buildings, the move was dropped following strong resistance from the workers.

From 1985-86 to 1992-93, the Pondicherry Textile Corporation had earned marginal profits and had started incurring loss.

The government had released ₹367.35 crore as share capital and ₹238.63 crore as grant-in-aid till March 31, 2016. The public sector undertaking which earned marginal profits from 1985-86 to 1992-93 started incurring heavy losses over the years.

Reduction in capital

This resulted in drastic reduction of grant-in-aid and share capital and the present assistance was used for payment of compensation for lay-off only and not adequate to run the mill.

Blatant administrative transgressions committed by non-political chairmen and senior IAS officers who had held the reigns of the mill in the past had led to its present status, sources added.

Around 55 acres of land in Pattanur in Villupuram district, quarter of an acre in Thengaithittu and 1.5 acres of land at Thirubhuvanai in Puducherry were all estimated at ₹73.38 crore.

The total liability to be settled by the mill is ₹166 crore. But the move to dispose of over 55 acres belonging to the mill in Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu by way of public auction would only procure ₹80 crore which will be insufficient to settle all the dues, say sources.