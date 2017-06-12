Admissions open for community college

The Pondicherry University Community College (PUCC), Lawspet, a constituent college of Pondicherry University is accepting applications for admission to various job oriented and skill based courses for the academic year 2017-2018.

The application with prospectus can be obtained from the PUCC office on all working days and Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on payment of ₹100 (for SC/ST candidates ₹50 and free for differently-abled persons on submission of copy of relevant certificate). It can also be downloaded from the website and be submitted with required fees.

The college is presently offering four UG courses, eight B.Voc courses, four PG Diplomas, two Advanced Diplomas, 24 Diplomas and 19 Certificate courses. These courses will be offered when 20 eligible applications are received and candidates are admitted in to a particular course, a press note said.

Courses offered

The core disciplines include Cardiac Lab Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Optometry Technology and Radiology and Imaging Technology).

The last date for issue and submission of application is extended till June 23. The degree courses are of three years duration and the diploma courses of one year duration.

In fact, even if a student pursuing a three-year vocational course quits mid-way, there is an opportunity for job placement after completion of the first or second year. The college has established, full-fledged tie-ups with healthcare, business and service sectors in addition to collaboration with various Government and private multi specialty hospitals and medical colleges.