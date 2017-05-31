Admission: AINRC, AIADMK stage walkout

Relentless protests: AIADMK (left) and AINRC MLAs staging a walk out from the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The All India N. R Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Assembly to protest against the government’s apathetic attitude towards the plight of postgraduate medical students sponsored by the Centralised Admission Committee(Centac) to private medical colleges.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said if not for the last minute intervention by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi the future of students would have been in jeopardy.

He said after the government failed to get the students admitted in private colleges Ms. Bedi made a surprise visit to the Centac office when counselling was in progress. Only after her visit, it became public that 71 more seats have to be filled under the government quota, he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, in his reply, said the government had followed all the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission in the admission process.

‘NoC will be withdrawn’

If the managements failed to admit the students after the last date of counselling the government would not hesitate to withdraw the no-objection certificate given to the private colleges.

At this juncture, Mr. Anbalagan said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had promised to take action against the managements when the issue was raised earlier. But the private managements continued to adopt defiant stand on the issue. Not satisfied with the reply, AIADMK members staged a walkout.

Shortly after, AINRC member Ashok Anand raised the plight of the students.

Alleging corruption in the admission process, the party wanted the government to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the charges.

The present situation was the result of an unholy nexus between private management and ruling establishment, the legislators said.

As a mark of protest, the AINRC member staged a walkout.