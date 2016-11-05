MAKING a POINT:Congress MLAs and party functionaries coming out of the Chief Secretariat after meeting Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou and lodging a complaint with him in Puducherry on Friday.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

Namassivayam says a large number of AIADMK cadre from Tamil Nadu are camping in Nellithope

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has urged the Election Commission to take stern action against those unlawfully camping in Nellithope constituency.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer V. Candavelou, PCC chief A. Namassivayam said a large number of AIADMK cadre from Tamil Nadu were camping in in lodges and had occupied vacant premises in the constituency.

“They are systematically executing their plan to disrupt the smooth election process. They have assembled in large numbers violating the prohibitory orders.

“These persons, under the guise of campaign and support to AIADMK candidate, are indulging in corrupt practices. They are trying to create enmity between people,” the memorandum said.

The PCC wanted the Commission to keep a check on vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration number plying in the constituency.

The vehicles not registered with the Commission should be impounded and action initiated against the occupants.

The party urged the Commission to conduct a fresh vulnerability mapping of the constituency to identify sensitive locations.

“We urge the Commission to curb the activities of anti-social elements and remove them from Nellithope constituency,” the memorandum said. The memorandum was submitted to the Commission by Congress legislators, including K. Lakshminarayanan, R. K. R Anantharaman, and DMK legislator R. Siva.