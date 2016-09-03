As part of Swachh Puducherry campaign, a ‘packaged shramdaan’ is proposed to be held at Bahour on Saturday, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

The shramdaan at Bahour, will be distinct as apart from cleaning drains and canals, it will also feature educating students through visits to archaeological sites, getting more NGOs to pitch in to protect waterbodies and for sustainable development and inspection of protected sites by Archeological Survey of India officials.

The shramdaan will be led by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Ministers and Bahour MLA Dhanavel. NGOs, School and College students, NCC, NSS, Government Officials and other volunteers will also participate in it. Ms. Bedi has appealed to the public to extend their co-operation and take part in the shramdaan to realise the vision of Prosperous Puducherry.