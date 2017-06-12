Puducherry

A risky press conference

Close call: Youth Congress members addressing a press meet close to a railway track in Puducherry.  

more-in

Youth Cong protest puts journalists at risk

Mediapersons were put to risk while covering an agitation organised by the Youth Congress against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

The protesters resorted to a rail roko at the Puducherry railway station to protest against the killing of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

The protest came to an end even as the Puducherry-Tirupati Express slowly made its way into the station.

However, ignoring the warning by the police, the organisers went ahead with their decision to hold a press meet close to the track.

Fortunately, nothing untoward happened as mediapersons were doubly cautious.

 

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2017 5:29:49 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/a-risky-press-conference/article18964694.ece

© The Hindu