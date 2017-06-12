A risky press conference

more-in

Mediapersons were put to risk while covering an agitation organised by the Youth Congress against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

The protesters resorted to a rail roko at the Puducherry railway station to protest against the killing of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

The protest came to an end even as the Puducherry-Tirupati Express slowly made its way into the station.

However, ignoring the warning by the police, the organisers went ahead with their decision to hold a press meet close to the track.

Fortunately, nothing untoward happened as mediapersons were doubly cautious.