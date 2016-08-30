Cities » Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, August 30, 2016
Updated: August 30, 2016 07:52 IST

A rich harvest of schemes for farmers

In an effort aimed at encouraging rooftop gardening in houses, the Government on Monday announced the distribution of kits at a subsidised rate.

Presenting the Budget for 2016-17, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the government had proposed to supply 1,000 rooftop kits with 50 per cent subsidy, subject to a maximum of Rs. 3,000 per kit. An amount Rs. 30 lakh has been earmarked in the budget, he said.

Relieving farmers of the tax burden in transporting agricultural produce, the government has decided to amend the relevant provisions under Puducherry Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1967. In a measure aimed at popularising the technology of poly-house cultivation among farmers, the government has proposed to grant 50 per cent assistance to five farmers belonging to general category subject to a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh for establishing poly-houses in an expanse of 1,000 square metres.

For farmers belonging to the scheduled caste category, a subsidy of 75 per cent will be provided, subject to a maximum of 75 per cent. Farmers will be encouraged to consolidate their small land holdings through land banks; this would promote large-scale mechanisation and reduce the cost of cultivation.

The government has sanctioned Rs. 20 crore for implementation of the national hydrology project in the first phase. A comprehensive programme would also be rolled out for the development of water resources. A sum of Rs. 3.80 crore has been allocated by the Centre for the scheme, he said.

