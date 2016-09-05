The Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry Central University, is hosting a two-day national conference on ‘Distance Education in India: Emerging Challenges and Prospects’ from September 8.

Ved Prakash, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, is scheduled to take part as chief guest while H.P. Dikshit, former V-C of IGNOU, will be the guest of honour. According to Sibnath Deb, Director-in-charge, Directorate of Distance Education and organising secretary of the event, while distance education presented a wonderful opportunity for a large number of students to attain higher education and eventually lead a higher quality of life, there were some constraints and challenges in this mode of education — the most glaring lacuna being the absence of a platform to discuss various issues and challenges concerning distance education. The conference’s objective is to fill this gap by offering a platform for mutual learning and emerge with better understanding for addressing the challenges. The sessions would focus on a comprehensive analysis of the distance learning experience across the globe and India, globalisation of distance education and virtual learning, problems and challenges in starting distance education programme by a university.