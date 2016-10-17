Fashion Fiesta:Guests strike a pose at the launch of the website of fashion brand DisDis Boutique and Restaurant, on Romain Rolland Street in Puducherry— Photo: S.S. Kumar

Tired looking for daywear, evening wear and party wear? Here is a fashion boutique that has come up with a solution for the independent working women who shuttle between many roles to keep up with the latest trend without having to spend hours on end.

DisDis fashion house on Romain Rolland Street in Puducherry has a clothing line that can be easily changed from daywear to evening wear and party wear without having to go home and choose different clothes.

Disa Gudmundsdottir, CEO and Head Designer, DisDis, launched the website for the fashion house last week. Among their clothing line is the changeable zipper theme skirt. This can be worn in three different lengths, changeable sleeves with different colours or without sleeves. You can choose from palazzo trousers, frill tops, off-shoulder dresses, frill jumpsuits and many more.

“Our collection for 2016 has blue-striped printed bamboo cotton and linen with hand-painted red and yellow stripes, cotton with banana leaf print, white cotton, bamboo cotton and cotton jersey,” says Ms. Gudmundsdottir, who moved to this city from Iceland a few years ago.

This fashion house has more to offer than the designer clothes. You can pick up hand-woven and hand-stitched basket bags with printed snake Italian leather handles. The website has a catalogue that lists the collection of bags for sale. Ranging from basket bag blue to backpack bags, the collection includes hand bags, clutch bags, mini sling bags, sunglasses pouch and wallets.

The boutique also offers the latest fashion in footwear – from army platforms to roman sandals.

Apart from the trending women’s wear, DisDis has also introduced vegan coconut oil soap and many more accessories. You need not have to travel all the way to Romain Rolland Street in Puducherry to buy their products. All you need to do is log on to their websitewww.disdis.comand book online.

“We will soon launch a website for the DisDis restaurant too. We are planning to tie up with famed designers to introduce customised clothes in the fashion boutique,” says Ms. Gudmundsdottir.