Youngsters of Ulundurpet organise a novel protest

A group of youngsters in Ulundurpet on Friday organised a novel protest of seeking alms to raise money to ‘bribe’ a Revenue Official to release Rs.12,500 sanctioned by way of funeral expenses to a bereaved family.

The agitators claimed that the family members of Kozhanji, who died due to kidney failure a year ago, had approached the village administrative officer seeking the release of the sanctioned amount. However, the VAO had allegedly demanded Rs.3,000 as bribe.

After running from pillar to post, the victim’s 15-year-old son Ajith Kumar, along with a group of youngsters, decided to beg to collect money to pay the official. The agitators carried a banner to tell the people why they were collecting the bribe. Photos of the protest also went viral on WhatsApp.

Ulundurpet Tahsildar Rajendiran said that he had deputed a Revenue Inspector to Kunnathur village to inquire into the allegations.