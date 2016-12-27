Youth Congress protests against demonetisation

UP IN ARMS: Members of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee protest against demonetisation in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

Cadre belonging to the Youth Congress on Monday staged a demonstration to highlight the plight of people because of the demonetisation of higher denomination notes.

The cadres raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting people to hardship on the pretext of fighting corruption.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told presspersons here that although senior leaders of the party abstained from the protest, he had apprised the Prime Minister of the difficulties faced by the people due to demonetisation.

On the Union Government’s move to promote cashless transaction, he said basic infrastructure should be first put in place before pushing for cashless transactions. “The government should first ensure that sufficient infrastructure was in place in rural and semi urban areas by opening branches of banks.

“The cashless transaction should be implemented in a phased manner,” he said.

Mr.Narayanasamy said he would meet the Prime Minister next month and would explain to him the difficulties faced by the people here.