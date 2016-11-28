Workshop for nursing students held

J. Balachander, Medical Superintendent, JIPMER, inaugurates the programme on research methodology hosted by the institute’s College of Nursing.

more-in

PUDUCHERRY: Nursing students from various institutions in the region were given an orientation on experimental research design, representative sampling and quantitative analysis at a workshop hosted by the College of Nursing at JIPMER.

The continuing nursing education session on research methodology and bio-statistics, which was the first such initiative by the College, also featured experts focusing on ethics in research.

Dr. J. Balachander, Medical Superintendent, JIPMER, opened the workshop.

Dr. S. Manikandan, Associate Professor, Depeartment of Pharmacology, explained the principles of problem statement, objectives, hypothesis and assumption while Dr. Sonali Sarkar, Additional Professor, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER, elaborated on descriptive and quasi experimental research design.

Dr. Ravi Philip Rajkumar, Additional Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry, JIPMER, walked the nursing students through the process of writing research protocol.

Dr. A. Surendiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, JIPMER, explained the importance of a bibliography.

Dr. C. Palanivel, Associate Professor, Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, JIPMER, gave a low down on sampling technique, sample size calculation and quantitative analysis, while Dr. Medha. R, Additional Professor, Dept. of Biochemistry, JIPMER, described the ethical issues in Research.

Dr. Vishnu Bhat, Dean (Research) and Dr. D. M. Thappa, Faculty (Research), Dr. M. J. Kumari, Principal, College of Nursing, JIPMER and R. S. Ramesh, Assistant Professor and organising secretary participated.