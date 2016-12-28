Woman murdered in Puducherry

more-in

A 63-year-old woman was murdered by a man in front of her house at Moolakulam on the Villianur Main Road on Wednesday. The name of the victim was given as Shantha, a widow. Police said Shantha had been staying alone in the house.

On Wednesday, Shantha came out of her house to draw “kolam” when a man slit her neck. He later stabbed her to death and fled the spot. The crime was committed at around 5 a.m. Passersby found the body and alerted the Reddiyarpalaym police. The body was sent for post-mortem to the Government General Hospital. A case has been registered.