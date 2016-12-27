Will consider plea for tsunami memorial: CM

more-in

To mark the 12th anniversary of tsunami in Puducherry, fisherfolk paid homage to the people who lost their lives to the killer tsunami waves in 2004 on Monday. The deadly waves claimed more than 7,000 lives in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Nearly 500 people were killed in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy and Minister of Social Welfare M.Kandasamy offered milk and floral tributes to the sea behind Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Beach Road. Legislators K.Lakshminarayanan and R.Siva were present with the minister.

Secretary to Government (Fisheries) M.R.M.Rao, Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Vincent Rayar, ex-MLA Ilango and various fishermen leaders and people gathered to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during tsunami disaster.

Fishermen in the coastal villages of Puducherry paid floral tributes in their villages remembering their relatives and family members. Representatives of various fishermen associations held special condolence meetings in the villages and paid homage.

National Fisherfolk Forum submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to consider building a memorial for those who died during the tsunami disaster in 2004 in Puducherry. “We have requested the government to build the memorial near the Beach Road with the help of students from Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam. Former Chief Minister V.Vaithilingam accepted our proposal to build this memorial at the cost of Rs 5 lakh. We hope this proposal would be implemented,” said M.Ilango, Chairperson, National Fisherfolk Forum.

Addressing the media after paying his respects, Mr.Narayanasamy said that the government will consider the demand to build a tsunami memorial at the earliest.

Meanwhile, even after 12 years since the tragedy, several fishermen who lost their dwellings in tsunami continue to wait for a home. Veerampattinam residents boycotted the elections in 2009 and 2014 frustrated over the inaction of the administration to provide them housing.