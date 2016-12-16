Will abide by Constitution, says Narayanasamy

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday spelt out his position on the clear demarcation of powers among the constitutional heads of the Union Territory.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Narayanasamy said: “As far as the elected ministry is concerned, there is a clear demarcation of powers in the Constitution and we will abide by this so that there is no scope for any difference of opinion”, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy’s remarks come in the wake of Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy’s charge the other day that the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s order on dredging had caused substantial loss to fishermen.

Mr. Kandasamy had alleged on Thursday after an inspection of the Thengaithittu harbour that Ms. Bedi’s delay in commencing dredging at the Thengaithittu fishing harbour to clear the decks for the redevelopment of Puducherry Port had led to accumulation of silt and made the area unfit for navigation by fishing vessels, thereby, causing a loss to fishermen to the extent of Rs. 25 crore.

Verdict welcomed

The Chief Minister said the Puducherry Government had welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court directing the State governments to close down liquor shops along the highways.

Although he was yet to go into the judgment, he said: “Once it is available, we will have discussions with other Ministers in a cabinet meeting and will evolve appropriate action in keeping with the directions of the Supreme Court.”