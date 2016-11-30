Wife of convicted Ukrainian can’t attend to him in hospital, say police

more-in

Captain of MV Seaman Guard Ohio, who is suffering from prostate cancer, had appealed to the HC

: The ‘Q’ branch Criminal Investigation Department has informed the Madras High Court Bench here that there was no provision in the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, 1983 to permit the wife of convicted prisoner M. Dudnik Valentyn (66), an Ukrainian national and captain of US anti-piracy vessel MV Seaman Guard Ohio, to attend to him at Apollo Cancer Institute in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

In a counter affidavit filed in response to the captain’s plea to permit his wife to stay with him in the private hospital, S. Unni Krishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Q branch CID, listed out the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prison Rules with respect to handling issues related to foreign nationals lodged in prisons in the State either as remand prisoners or as convicts and said that there was no provision to accept the convict’s request.

According to the DSP, Rule 532 requires the Superintendent of the prison concerned to inform the Ministry of External Affairs, the State Government and the Consulate immediately if any foreign national was committed to the prison and that any communication addressed to the Consulate concerned by the prisoner should be forwarded without any undue delay, subject to censorship rules applicable to such communications.

What Rule 529 says

While other rules deal with permitting interview between officials of the Consulate and the foreign prisoners, Rule 529 dealing with place of interview alone touches upon illness of prisoners and states: “If a prisoner is seriously ill, the Superintendent shall permit the interview to take place in the prison hospital.” Apart from these, there was no provision in the prison rules to grant permission as requested by the petitioner, the DSP said.

He also said that a similar stand had been taken by prison officials and annexed a letter written to the Q branch police by the Superintendent of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai where the captain was lodged since January 12. In the letter, the Superintendent had said the convict was diagnosed with prostate cancer after he complained of abdominal pain and rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital on August 7.

Subsequently, the High Court, on September 29, directed the prison officials to shift him to a private hospital of his choice, and hence, he was taken to the Apollo Cancer Institute after the intervention of the Embassy of UkraineAfter the filing of the counter affidavit, the counsel for the convict gave up his plea and agreed to argue the main appeal filed by the captain challenging his conviction by a Thoothukudi court on January 11.

Justice A.M. Basheer Ahamed began hearing arguments advanced by him as well the counsel for 34 other convicts who included two more Ukrainians, six British nationals, 14 Estonians and 12 Indians imposed with five years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court for being on board the anti-piracy vessel detained by Coast Guard on October 12, 2013 on the charge of entering the Indian territorial waters illegally with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The arguments would continue on Wednesday too. On March 1, Justice V.S. Ravi (since retired) had refused to suspend the sentence of the 35 convicts and release them on bail.