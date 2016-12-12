Village to be model for open defecation-free mission

Vision for Mission: Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at Thimmanayakan Palayam announcing that the village would be adopted as a model village for the open defecation-free mission. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday declared that Thimmanayakan Palayam in Ariyankuppam commune would be adopted as a model village for the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Mission by the staff of the Raj Nivas.

Ms. Bedi, who visited the village as part of her weekend outreach programmes, said the project would be led by constituency MLA R.K.R. Anatharaman and implemented in coordination with the NCC.

Besides, the Puducherry Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mahindra Holidays, Aravind Eye Hospital are volunteering aid as part of their CSR activity.

The Lt. Governor revealed that the thought of adopting the village struck her while recently addressing nearly 1700 NCC cadets, whose energy and services if deployed for Swachh Mission could bring about a radical transformation.

Ms. Bedi impressed upon the villagers that only through their behavioural change could the village become Swachh.

A core action team/steering committee with the MLA as patron and consisting of men, women and youth has been constituted for the project of creating a model village.

Two beneficiaries of village under Swachh Bharat Gramin who had volunteered to build toilets were also felicitated.

Mr. Anantharaman, said that the people of the hamlet felt privileged and would contribute to make it a model village.

‘A big challenge’

He identified ODF goal as a big challenge as nearly 577 households in the village were without toilets, but expressed confidence that by January 25, 2017 the construction of toilets, under Swachh Bharat Gramin, would be completed.

Officials from District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Forest, Public Works and Commune Panchayat, the NCC cadets and CSR partners would be playing active part in the project.

P.T. Rudra Gaud, Project Director, DRDA, explained the salient aspects of construction of individual household toilets.

The Lt. Governor, accompanied by the MLA, also visited the Irular colony and after brief interaction with the community said that revenue-generating facilities such as tailoring units would be set up under the skill development programme of the Labour Department. A literacy programme would also be conducted for the tribals.

G. Kumar, Conservator of Forests; P. Ragini, BDO, Ariyankuppam; Kaliyamurthy, Commissioner, Ariyankuppam Commune Panchayat, and NCC officers Col. S.K. Gupta, Col. Pandey and Col. Deepak Sharma were present.

Among CSR partners, Srikanth Sivaraman of CII, Dr. Venkatesh of Aravind Eye Hospital and Mohanraj R. from Mahindra Holidays were present.