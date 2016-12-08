Velrampet lake to get a facelift soon

Velrampet Lake in Mudaliarpet, one of the few major surviving water bodies in Puducherry is being developed into an eco-tourism spot. A view of the lake. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Velrampet Lake, a major waterbody near Mudaliarpet, will soon sport a new look with the Government planning to develop it as an Eco-tourism spot.

The lake will be converted into a wetland with funds from the Union Government.

Velrampet Lake located in an expanse of over 100 hectares is one of the few major surviving waterbodies in Puducherry.

It is the main source of groundwater for the areas of Murungapakkam and Kombakkam.

The lake which had suffered severe environmental degradation over the years due to dumping of garbage and illegal fishing was revived under an ambitious programme launched by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The Government spruced up the vast stretch of the lake and declared it as an open defecation-free zone in October this year.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) has already erected fences around the entire periphery of the lake to prevent encroachment. Native species of plants particularly creepers such as Bougainvillea will now be planted on the fences to provide a green cover and prevent intrusion of animals. Over 2,000 trees of various species including Peltophorum, Cassia Tora, Pongamia, Anthocephalus Cadamba will be planted around the lake to attract more migratory birds,” G. Kumar, Conservator of Forests told The Hindu.

Ecological importance

The government has planned to convert the lake into a wetland since the area is of ecological importance. More than 60 species of migratory birds have been sighted in the lake.

Once the lake is declared as a wetland, development activities — including improvement of habitat, nesting and roosting cover and conservation of the waterbody — would be taken up to attract more winged visitors and also tourists.

For the first time, three inflatable rubber boats will be introduced at the waterbody. At present, these boats have been stationed at the Oussudu Lake and will be thrown open to tourists next year, Mr. Kumar added.

The proposal also included beautification of footpath around the periphery of the lake and developing the area as an eco-tourism complex next year. The government has also proposed merging the two portions of the lake divided by a bund with a box culvert.