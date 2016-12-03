Varsity officers demand pay parity with teachers in VII pay panel scales

more-in

Officers’ association accuses Centre of adopting divide and rule policy on the issue

The Pondicherry University Group A and B Officers’ Association has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure parity of pay and service among university officers on par with those of university teachers while implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

In a memorandum addressed to UGC Chairman Ved Prakash, association president G. Vengudeswarane said the Ministry of Human Resource Development had notified the revised pay scales of the officers of the universities that were funded by the Centre. But the mnistry had deviated from the association’s long-standing demands for pay scales on par with those of teachers.

Mr. Vengudeswarane pointed out that the Ministry had adopted a divide-and-rule policy by categorising the university officers such as Librarian and Director of Physical Education, Deputy Librarian and Deputy Director of Physical Education, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and other equivalent officers. These officers had been excluded from the purview of the Chadda committee he said.

“This is a crude attempt by the ministry to disturb harmony among the teachers and the administrators who were equally important for any university. The notice is incomplete and meted out unjust treatment to officers who have so far been treated on par with teachers,” he said.

The scale for the Assistant Registrar and other equivalent posts was Rs. 15,600-39,100 with the grade pay of Rs. 5,400 whereas the scale for the Assistant Professor was the same with the grade pay of Rs. 6,000.

Similarly, five non-compounded increments should be admissible at the entry level of recruitment as Assistant Professor to persons possessing Ph. D., degree.