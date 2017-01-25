UT seeks exemption from conducting NEET

more-in

The Assembly on Wednesday sought exemption for the Union Territory from conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the next five years.

The Assembly unanimously passed a resolution after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy moved a motion in this regard.

The Chief Minister said there were not many CBSE schools in the Union Territory and steps were being taken to bring more schools under the ambit of CBSE syllabus.

The resolution urged the Union Government to allow the UT to conduct admissions through the Centralised Admission Committee.

Moving the resolution, he said around 1200 students were admitted every year to eight medical colleges, including the Government run college.

The Assembly also passed a resolution urging the Centre to remove legal hurdles to conduct jallikattu.

The last day of the session also saw adoption of the Puducherry Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Puducherry Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Puducherry Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017 by voice vote.

The Chief Minister said the Puducherry Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2017 would pave the way for recovery of money deposited by people in the now defunct financial firms such as PNL Limited and Thirumalai Finance.

Seeking an intervention, Congress legislator K. Lakshminarayanan urged the government to take immediate steps to recover the money remitted by depositors.

DMK member R. Siva said more than 50 people have committed suicide as they could not withdraw the money deposited in the chit funds.