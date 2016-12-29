Two-pronged strategy to protectgirl students, women in Karaikal

V. J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal, addressing members of the Society of Midwives India at Mother Theresa Post-Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences at Karaikal on Wednesday.

more-in

The police department has taken a two-pronged strategy to protect the interest of girl students and women across the district, said V.J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police.

Addressing delegates at the day-long conference organised by the Society of Midwives India (SOMI) at the Mother Theresa Post-Graduate and Research Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesdasy, he said that women should be more empowered so that they can contribute to the development of the society on a par with men.

However, a few challenges like domestic violence and sexual assault on girls were some of the social evils in the current-day scenario.

To tide over these problems, the police administration had introduced Women Protection Mission. A team of five persons — four girl students and a teacher — would be formed for each school, college or even a factory.

They would be responsible for protecting the women’s and girls’ rights. Any information violating their dignity or honour would be severely dealt with by the police.

Cases filed

“Based on vital clues, we have registered four cases and extended counselling to 10 persons,” he said.

Mr. Chandran also said that the police had also introduced ‘Mahila Police Volunteers’ scheme in all the villages in the district. The Centrally-sponsored scheme was aimed at protecting the rights of women.

Each village was being represented by two women. A toll-free number 9488941234 had also been introduced to receive any information pertaining to harassment against women or any offence committed against girls, he added.

E. Pramila, Tamizhvanan, from the Institute, V. Dakshayini, Course Co-ordinator, were among those who spoke.