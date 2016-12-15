Trees pruned in boulevard

Workers from the Forest Department pruning the branches of old trees on Mission Street in Puducherry on Wednesday.

The Forest department has started the process of pruning and clearing of dead trees in the city to prevent branches falling on electrical lines and causing accidents.

According to a senior Forest Department official, as many as 1,000 trees were identified in the boulevard region. At a meeting of various departments over preparedness for the monsoon held recently, it was decided that pruning work should be taken up to avoid accidents. The drive is held every year during the monsoon season.

The Department has started pruning and clearing of old and dead trees in the boulevard region. Most of the trees were planted during 1997 to 2000. Trees that had grown beyond a certain height and could fall on electric lines and pedestrian pavements were being pruned. The drive would be extended to other areas and would be completed within this month end, he said.