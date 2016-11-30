Traders confederation seeks Governor’s intervention

Crisis-hit: Members of the Confederation of Industries and Traders Association taking out a rally to submit a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday.

The Confederation of Industries and Traders Association has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor to tide over the crisis faced by traders post-demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The CITA on Tuesday took out a rally from Jawaharlal Nehru Street and submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor seeking her intervention.

In a release, CITA president T. R Karunanidhi said while they appreciated the steps taken by the Union government to curb black money, the association wanted corrective measures so that their business was not affected due to currency ban.

The association also wanted the government to waive service tax for credit cards, online transactions and increase the daily withdrawal limit for current accounts to facilitate disbursement of salaries to employees. The government should activate all channels of cash distribution and ensure adequate supply of currencies in the denomination of Rs.100 and Rs.500, he said.

Demanding higher cash withdrawal limits, Mr. Karunanidhi urged the government to intervene and set up points of sale terminal at all petrol bunks and government authorised transaction centres to dispense Rs.100 and Rs.500 notes.

The CITA also wanted banks to issue prepaid cards to reduce the long queues. Banks should also provide thrust to mobile applications on the lines of State Bank of India to facilitate transactions.