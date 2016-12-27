Three killed in van-bike collision

more-in

Three construction workers are killed in van-bike collision near Arcot on Monday. The names of the dead were given as Rajasekar (25), Bhaskar (26) and Murthi (23) of Vedal village near Banavaram. They were riding a bike in Aracot-Arani road and when they attempted to overtake a lorry near Vilappakkam, a van transporting workers of a shoe company collided against their bike. All the three were killed on the spot. The van veered off the road and toppled.