Puducherry

Three killed in van-bike collision

more-in

Three construction workers are killed in van-bike collision near Arcot on Monday. The names of the dead were given as Rajasekar (25), Bhaskar (26) and Murthi (23) of Vedal village near Banavaram. They were riding a bike in Aracot-Arani road and when they attempted to overtake a lorry near Vilappakkam, a van transporting workers of a shoe company collided against their bike. All the three were killed on the spot. The van veered off the road and toppled.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2016 11:34:28 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Three-killed-in-van-bike-collision/article16948981.ece

© The Hindu