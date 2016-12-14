The world through the eyes of a painter

more-in

All eyes were transfixed on the other pair of eyes staring back from the paintings on the walls. Using the most common elements, Bengaluru-based artist Anil Damoddran has recreated an extraordinary artwork with charcoal on paper. Eyes speak out in his paintings and charcoal artwork.

Be it a macho Rajasthani male or the reserved religious gatekeepers of temples or Antharjanams in Kerala, a look into the eyes of these portraits and paintings are enough to know the persona.

The 30 artworks exhibited at the Maison Perumal Hotel in Puducherry captures the expressions and emotions of the common man from south and north India.

“I am fascinated how the emotions of people are same irrespective of the place they hail from or the attire they wear. I converse with the canvas and my artwork unfolds itself,” says Mr.Damoddran.

Cultures of north & south

A Cel Animator by profession, he graduated from J.J Institute of Applied Arts in Mumbai in 1993. His first solo painting exhibition in Puducherry is a culmination of the cultures of north and south. The painting of common men from north and south in a single body titled ‘uttar-dakshin’ is telling enough of the artists’ obsession to depict the web of connectivity.

“I like to paint the realistic world,” says the artist, who weaves the north and south of India in a single thread, into a beautiful fabric of ‘uttar dakshin.’ “This is a series of creations on paper and canvas, in colour and black and white,” he adds.

He has conducted three exhibitions in Singapore based on the human anatomical study along with live art shows.

He has experimented with different mediums mainly with gel crayons on black paper and highlight and shadow.

In 2008 in Bengaluru, he exhibited a combination of his memories of growing up in Mumbai and his short trips to his native Kerala, some parts of which still follow the orthodox style of living.

“It is my fascination towards Indian subjects and love for different mediums — mainly charcoal, acrylic and ink, have led to a few pieces of the different faces of this country,” he says.

The exhibition is on till January 2, 2017.